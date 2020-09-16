Red Lobster debuts Mountain Dew margarita

ORLANDO (WFLA) – Red Lobster and the PesiCo company have teamed up to created the “Dew Garita,” a margarita created with Mountain Dew soda.
According to the Red Lobster website, the cocktail will be rolling out at “select” Red Lobster restaurants in September and will be available nationwide by the end of the year.
“Made using a top-secret recipe, the refreshingly fun cocktail will begin rolling out to select Red Lobster restaurants in September,” a media release on the restaurant chain’s website reads.
