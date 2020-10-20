Rare white sea turtle found on South Carolina beach

Photos courtesy: Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Volunteers checking sea turtle nests on a South Carolina beach came upon a rare sight: a white sea turtle hatchling crawling across the sand

The town of Kiawah Island posted on its Facebook page that the Kiawah Island Turtle Patrol found a lone white baby sea turtle on Sunday.

Photos show a tiny turtle that’s a creamy white color rather than the more typical gray or green of a sea turtle.

The town says the hatchling is believed to have a genetic condition called leucism, which causes animals to have reduced pigmentation.

A conservation group says such animals typically have a hard time surviving because of a lack of camouflage.

