Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
1  of  2
Live Now
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watch live coverage of Hurricane Dorian as it moves up coast Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Rare, two-headed rattlesnake found in New Jersey forest

Viral News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — It looks like something from a science fiction movie.

A newborn two-headed timber rattlesnake has been found in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens. Herpetological Associates of Burlington County CEO Bob Zappalorti says the snake has two brains and each head acts independently of the other.

Two employees at the organization spotted the reptile in a nest where a timber rattlesnake was giving birth late last month.

Zappalorti tells NJ Advance Media it’s the only two-headed timber rattlesnake ever found in New Jersey. He says it likely wouldn’t be able to survive in the wild because its heads could get snagged on something.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss