Rare 1762 cognac sells for $146k at auction

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – A 1762 vintage cognac sold for $146,000 at an online auction Thursday.

The winning bidder will be treated to a custom experience at the Maison Gautier distillery in Aigre, France, which was founded in 1755.

Sotheby’s Auction House said the “exceedingly rare” Gauthier cognac is one of the oldest surviving cognacs in the world, and only three bottles of it are left.

The bottle is the largest of the three, known as the “big brother,” and had remained in the same family for generations.

One of the other two was sold at an auction in 2014 and the other is in a museum in France.

Other rare cognacs also command eye-popping prices.

In 2012, a 1909 vintage sold for around $22,000 per bottle.