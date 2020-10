TAMPA (NBC) – What a rock!

A rare pink diamond is expect to fetch tens of millions of dollars in a global auction.

Asia’s Sotherby’s Auction House on Monday displayed a 14.83-carat flawless diamond worth between $23 and 38 million.

The oval-shaped gem, dubbed “The Spirit of the Rose” has a delicate pink tinge, not much bigger than a fingertip, and is set to go on auction in Geneva, Switzerland, on Nov. 11.

The diamond is special for its color and “flawless clarity”