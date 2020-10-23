Puppy born with rare green fur in Italy

TAMPA (NBC) – A little green puppy born in Sardinia, Italy is melting hearts.

The adorable puppy named Pistachio was named after the green color of his fur.

Pistachio stands out among his four brothers and sisters, who were all born with white fur, the same color as their mixed breed mum.

It is extremely rare for a dog to be born with green-colored fur. It is thought that it happens when pale-colored puppies have contact in the womb with a green pigment that dyes their hair while in their mother’s womb.

It is the same pigment that causes the green color in bruises.

Pistachio was bright green on the day of his birth, but the color has slowly faded day by day, and will continue to do so as he gets older.

While his brothers and sisters will be given away to new homes when they’re old enough to separate from their mother, the owners will reportedly keep Pistachio on their farm and train him up to look after the sheep with his mother.

Pistachio isn’t the only puppy born with unusual colored fur. Earlier in the year, a German Shepherd puppy turned heads in North Carolina when he was born with lime green-colored fur.