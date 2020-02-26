Puppy becomes guide dog to sister who can’t see or hear

by: Nexstar Media Wire

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – Two 3-month-old terrier mixes that will soon be up for adoption at a San Diego shelter have a unique bond: one is deaf and nearly blind, and her brother is her guide.

When a litter of eight arrived at Helen Woodward Animal Center from Heart of Lousiana at the animal center on Feb. 11, staff quickly realized that Star had special needs. While most of her brothers and sisters played without her, her brother Denver chose her as his main playmate and kept an eye on her. The two are rarely seen apart, and when separated, Denver goes back to Star and lets her know he is there.

“It’s really extraordinary,” stated Helen Woodward Adoption Services Manager Dora Dahlke.  “We never stop learning from animals.  These two really can teach us all a thing or two about sibling love and how much we can achieve with the love of a good friend.”

Star and Denver will be available for adoption as a bonded pair Wednesday. If you’re interested, click here.

