NEWARK, NJ (WFLA/CNN) – As protests continued through the United States over the weekend, one group of protesters had a different way of protesting.

In Newark, New Jerseys, dozens of Black Lives Matter protesters joined in a dance of the famous dance song “Cupid Shuffle” on Saturday.

Since Saturday the video has been viewed nearly 12 million times.

The city’s police department called Saturday’s protest in Newark “peaceful.”