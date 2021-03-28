Prince William named ‘World’s Sexiest Bald Man,’ according to study

Britain’s Prince William reacts as he meets with representatives from Heads Up, Calm, Mind and Shout, and frontline workers from Norfolk, during a screening of the Heads Up FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea, at the Sandringham Estate to mark the culmination of the Heads Up campaign, in Norfolk, England, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (Tim Merry/Pool Photo via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Prince William has been named the world’s sexiest bald man.

According to a report from The Sun, Prince William has been described as “sexy” 17.6 million times in various blogs, articles and web pages.

This number is higher than any of his other famous brothers in baldness, landing him the title of “world’s sexiest bald man” which cited a study by cosmetic surgery group Longevita.

Rounding out the top five follicly challenged men were Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, Vladmir Putin, and Patrick Stewart.

Other notable figures in the top 10 were Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Floyd Mayweather and Vin Diesel.

After the list was made public, many shared their thoughts on the ranking on social media including Johnson.

How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen – when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!#demandingrecount ☑️😊 https://t.co/ztO6ND4vk9 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 27, 2021

Other social media users found the ranking to be comical and poked fun at the list in other ways.

“April fools day is next week please. Delete this. It’s not too late,” one user wrote while another said: “This must be a slap for bald men everywhere.”