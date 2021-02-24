LIVE NOW /
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donate new roof to damaged women’s shelter

FILE – In this Monday Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. As the British royal family wrestles with the future roles of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, it could look to Europe for examples of how princes and princesses have tried to carve out careers away from the pomp and ceremony of their families’ traditional duties. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are donating a new roof to a women’s shelter in Texas that was damaged by last week’s deadly storm.

The money from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came as a surprise to Genesis Women’s Shelter in Dallas which said the money would replace the roof at the organization’s transitional housing facility and other “immediate needs” to continue assisting women and children escaping domestic violence.

Amy Norton, the shelter’s senior director of fund development, told CNN the shelter’s roof caved in, pipes burst and furniture was destroyed, though, luckily, no one was injured.

Millions of Americans lost power and water after a deadly record-breaking deep freeze began last week.

President Joe Biden declared emergencies for states impacted by the severe weather, including Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

At least 69 deaths across the U.S. have been blamed on the blast of unseasonable weather.

