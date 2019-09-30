Porn plays on highway billboard; police investigating

(CNN) – Drivers along one Michigan interstate got an eyeful this weekend due to a pornographic film playing on a billboard.

“I kind of almost got in an accident,” said Dr. Justin Kammo.

Kammo was on his way home from dinner on Saturday, traveling on Interstate 75 north in Auburn Hills.

“I came across a billboard and it was something unusual. I saw two girls. Lesbian porn,” Kammo recalled.

It’s unclear how long the video was playing for or who’s responsible for it playing in the first place.

The company that operates the digital billboard, Outfront Media, previously CBS Outdoor, shut it down the moment they learned what was playing, according to police.

“I assumed someone had hacked it right away easily can get hacked,” said Dr. Kammo.

Kammo wasn’t the only driver saturday who noticed it. Auburn hills police say they received calls from drivers on the freeway about the lewd billboard. They’re still working to figure out how it all happened.

“You could kind of see people started to break a lot behind me cause I think they were doing the same thing, like a double take. You don’t see that everyday,” Dr. Kammo recalled.

WXYZ reached out to Outfront Media for more information, but did not get a response.