Porch pirate gets surprise package of dirty diapers as family seeks revenge

(KSDK) A Missouri family fed up with a porch pirate decided to take revenge on the thief with help from their toddler.

The Hazelwood family’s surveillance camera caught a woman stealing an Amazon delivery — a makeup pencil — left behind their glass door.

“I felt violated. It’s not a good feeling,” the mom said.

Amazon delivered another package a few days later. This time, the package was a onesie for her daughter.

“The sensors went off, and I just knew it. Something was wrong, and there she was again,” the mom said.

The thief was back for the second time in a week. The mom, who asked us not to report her name, decided revenge was in order.

