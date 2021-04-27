Popular Twitter account dedicated to Publix chicken tender subs goes dark

Clients wait to order lunch at the Publix Supermarket Deli in Miami Shores, Fla., Tuesday April 27, 2021. A popular Twitter account that notified people when Publix chicken-tender subs were on sale has been abandoned after lawyers for the Florida-based grocery chain apparently objected. The account “Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?” – with nearly 40,000 followers – has been dormant since March 11. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A popular Twitter account that notified followers when Publix chicken-tender subs were on sale has been abandoned after lawyers for the Florida-based grocery chain apparently objected.

The account “Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale?” has been dormant since March 11. One of its final tweets noted that the subs were on sale, and added: “This may be our last Tweet.”

An earlier tweet indicated the account received a cease-and-desist order from Publix objecting to a related text-message notification service.

The account promised more details but never shared more information. Since then, dozens of hungry Twitter users have tweeted at the account asking if everything is OK.