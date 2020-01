TAMPA (WFLA) – Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches this week to celebrate the launch of its partnership with DoorDash.

To get your free sandwich, use the promo code CHICKENWINNER on your next DoorDash order of $20 or more.

The code will also waive the delivery fee however you cannot pick up or dine.

It’s awards season and the nominee for Best Performance by a chicken sandwich: @PopeyesChicken! 🏆 Get a free Chicken Sandwich Combo + a $0 delivery fee on orders $20+ with code CHICKENWINNER. Now through 1/19, only on DoorDash. Terms: https://t.co/FqYs0a4aRJ pic.twitter.com/fx3CjWdFHu — DoorDash (@DoorDash) January 13, 2020

The order is while supplies last which is important to note after the restaurant ran out of chicken sandwiches across the country back in August.