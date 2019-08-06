Police: Woman fights off suspect using hot grease

Live Now
Viral News

by: NBC 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ala. (WCMH) — An Alabama woman used hot grease to fight off a man who was later charged with domestic violence.

It happened August 1 on the 280 block of Wimberly Drive SW in Decatur, Alabama. Police responded to a call of a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as Larondrick Macklin, with burns to his face. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Accirding to police, Macklin entered the victim’s house with a firearm and the victim threw a pot containing hot grease to defend herself.

Macklin was charged with burglary and domestic violence. He was arrested after his release from the hospital. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

