Police officer donates liver to boy, raises money for his medical bills

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Colorado police officer is touching hearts across the country after donating a life-saving organ to a young boy.

And if that wasn’t enough, she also started a GoFundMe to help cover his medical bills, CNN reports.

Carolyn Becker, a six-year veteran with the Broomfield Police Department, says her life’s mission was to serve her community, particularly children.

“I know it’s in my nature as a person to want to help even people that I don’t know,” said Becker.

Through the UC Health website, the mother of two boys signed up last year to donate part of her liver to a complete stranger.

“If I had a kid needing an organ, I’d be in a very desperate spot to see my kid healthy again. I felt like I could help,” she explained. “I had my moments where I thought, ‘Wow, I’m crazy.’ But this was something I was meant to do.”

Becker was found to be a perfect match for 11-year-old Clyde Hoffman, whose liver was failing.

Hoffman was born with Alagille syndrome, a genetic disorder that can affect the liver, heart and other parts of the body, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The transplant was a success, and Hoffman was given a second chance at life.

“The first time I ate a meal, I ate all of it,” Clyde recalled. “I had an appetite again, and that was amazing.”

After the transplant, Becker received a thank you note from Huffman, which contained his school picture and had his name written below.

“Dear Donor, Thank you so much for my chance at a new life,” the letter said.

Becker found a fundraiser for Huffman online that was created to help his family with the costs of the transplant.

“It was really painful to hear,” Becker recalled.

Becker, who has spent most of her career as a school resource officer, decided to jump into action.

She set up a GoFundMe page for the family, which has raised more than $10,000 in just a few months.

The Hoffmans are grateful for her life-saving gift and hope that by sharing Clyde’s story, more people will consider donating their organs to strangers.

“It’s a little strange that a piece of me is walking around outside,” Becker said. “But yeah, it felt really good to be able to help not only a child but to help a parent as well … a fellow parent.”

