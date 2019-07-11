Police: Drunk man drives into giant cactus

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car’s windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday on the outskirts of Tucson.

Pima County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median.

The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car’s hood.

Jelineo said deputies detained the driver for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.

The driver’s identity wasn’t released.

