Police: Driver used case of beer as child’s booster seat

(CNN) – Ontario Provincial Police made a unique traffic stop tuesday.

They pulled over a 22-year-old driver and issued a citation for not securing a child properly in the car.

A 2-year-old was found riding on a case of beer instead of a booster seat.

The toddler was not hurt, but police say children that small must ride in a protective seat.

In Canada, children under 40 pounds need car seats.

Kids under 8 years old have to ride in booster seats.

