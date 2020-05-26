Breaking News
Pizza Hut is giving away 1 free medium pizza to all 2020 graduates

Pizza Hut

SHREVEPORT, LA – JUNE 29: A view of a Pepperoni hand tossed pizza at Pizza Hut on June 29, 2018 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

(KLFY) – Pizza Hut is partnering with America’s dairy farmers to give away 500,000 pizzas to seniors graduating in 2020.

To claim this graduation gift, grads will need to visit Pizza Hut’s “grad party” site and sign into or create their Pizza Hut rewards account.

Students will get a digital coupon for a free medium, 1-topping pizza of their choosing, while supplies last, delivery fees and taxes not included.

The offer to download the coupons ends Thursday May 28 and it can be redeemed through June 4th.

