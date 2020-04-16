WATCH: ‘Pizza Groundhog’ casually eats slice while staring down dogs

Breaking News
by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Move over, pizza rat!

A woman caught a groundhog chowing down on a slice of pizza on her front porch in Philadelphia, and apparently staring down her two dogs.

Kristin Chalela Bagnell said she spotted the rodent outside her house on Tuesday. It munched on the slice for about an hour before scurrying away.

Bagnell said the groundhog has been spotted several times around the neighborhood, but never with an entire slice of pizza.

LATEST STORIES:

