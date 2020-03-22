LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It has been just a few days since Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued a mandatory shutdown of casino properties and other non-essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Las Vegas Strip is experiencing its quietest and slowest weekend yet, due to the closures.
Here are some photos captured by one of KLAS 8 News Now team members:
LATEST STORIES:
- ‘You’re an imbecile… especially a threat to yourself’: Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
- PHOTOS: Quiet, slow weekend for the Las Vegas Strip amid mandatory shutdown
- Former Buccaneer Ronde Barber breaks down signing of Tom Brady
- President Trump, coronavirus task force to offer briefing at 5:30 p.m.
- Former, current NASCAR drivers give fans live iRacing event