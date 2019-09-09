LIVE NOW /
Photographer captures moment squirrel stops to smell flower

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – Sometimes you just have to stop and smell the daisies every once in a while!

Dutch photographer Dick Van Duijn says he was out snapping pictures of squirrels in a flower field in Austria when he captured the precious moment.

The 34-year old told NBC he took almost 500 pictures before capturing this exact moment when the squirrel leaned in, smelled the flower and even appeared to give it a hug.

Duijn described the photo with the caption “Smells like Summer”.

“Afterwards he ate the flower,” said Duijn.

