Photo of football player pausing to honor the national anthem goes viral

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP/CNN) – A North Carolina teen is going viral after his patriotic moment was caught on camera.

Jacob Pope was walking to football practice when the national anthem began playing in the distance before a girls’ softball game.

Pope decided to stop and honor the moment, not knowing that a teacher was in the parking lot watching and was impressed by his respect.

“No one was there. I just stopped because it was the right thing to do,” Pope recalled.

The teacher took a picture and posted it to Facebook.

“She wanted to point out how, what a proud moment and how special he was for doing something like that when no one was looking,” said Pope’s mother Lauren.

The post has gotten over 1,000 shares and likes and plenty of positive comments.

“They said God bless this boy. I know he’s been raised right. Amen. Awesome kid,” Jacob said.

“Our community, the school has just, it makes me tear up quite often just reading some of the positive things people have said about his character,” said his parents.

Jacob told WGHP he was a bit overwhelmed by the response.

“No, not in a million years. I’m really shocked about it too.”

His parents believe we can learn a lot from his solo act of patriotism.

“Character is what you do when no one is looking. He defines that.”

