Petition to replace Confederate monument with Chadwick Boseman memorial gains traction

ANDERSON, S.C. (KRON) – A petition circulating online to replace a Confederate statue with that of the late Chadwick Boseman in his hometown is gaining traction.

Thousands of people have signed the petition in just the past two days, calling on officials to replace the Confederate monument with a memorial to the late actor, who was born in Anderson.

“Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on. It is only fitting that his work is honored in the same place that birthed him,” the petition states, adding: “As fellow citizens go about their day they should have a face that sees all people as equal. That sees all citizens regardless of outward appearance as a member of the Anderson community.”

Another petition calls for the Confederate monument in the town to be moved to the Anderson County Museum and replaced with a statue of the “Black Panther” actor.

According to local media, the call is targeting a Confederate monument that was erected in the town in 1902.

The statue, which depicts a soldier standing atop a platform, sits in front of courthouse and reads the words, “The world shall yet decide, in truth’s clear, far-off light, that the soldiers who wore the gray, and died with Lee, were in the right,” according to the state’s website.

The statue was the subject of controversy back in June amid nationwide efforts to remove Confederate symbols as protests against racism and police brutality broke out across the nation following the death of George Floyd, The Greenville News reported at the time of publication.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, his family said in a statement.