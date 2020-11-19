Pepsi debuts limited-edition Apple Pie flavor

by: Liz Jassin

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, Pepsi has released a limited-edition flavor that’s inspired by apple pie.

Because drinking a pie is easier than baking a pie… right?

Photo: Pepsi

Unfortunately, the new apple pie drink can’t be found at your local grocery store.

In order to try the new flavor, you have to win Pepsi’s social media content.

Submit a photo or video of your baking fails to Twitter or TikTok with the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge and follow @Pepsi.

The first 1,500 people to enter will be eligible to win.

