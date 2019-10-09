Pennsylvania town brings early Christmas to 6-year-old with brain cancer

ULSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFLA/CNN) – A community in Pennsylvania is breaking out the Christmas lights a tad early this year to brighten the life of a little girl battling brain cancer.

Ariah Cook,6, was diagnosed with brain cancer back in January. The tumor in her brain cannot be removed.

“The brighter we shine for her, the brighter her light shines forever,” Neighbor Amber Gray said.

Jody Davidson and Amber Gray are Ariah’s neighbors in Ulster Township and the women behind the effort to light up the town for Ariah, encouraging neighbors to put up holiday decorations ranging from Halloween to Christmas, even Easter, all to make Ariah smile.

“We had an Olaf donated this morning, and we have a bunny coming tomorrow. And she just told us we had to add a kitty and a doggy to it, so we will get our hands on a kitty and a dog,” Gray said.

Ariah is currently going through chemotherapy treatments as she fights for her life. But she’s not in the fight alone.

“I have some past family history with this, so I’m very familiar with it, but just to bring happiness to our hometown small community is really what it’s all about and they know that we’re here for them for anything,” Davidson said.

Jody and Amber only came up with this idea about a week ago, but they’ve already received an outpouring of community support.

“Everybody’s lit up and people have really really taken to the idea, and it’s spreading really quickly,” Gray said.

Last week when Ariah was returning from a five-day hospital stay, multiple area fire companies showed up to escort her home in style.

“Oh, she was so happy sitting when she was in the truck. She sat and pointed at all the people standing along the road. I sat there crying saying, ‘yeah, that’s all for you, honey. That’s all for you,'” Ariah’s Grandmother Nancy McConnell said.

The family and neighbors say the lights make ariah so happy that they probably won’t even take them down after the holidays are over.