Penguins wander around closed Chicago aquarium due to coroanvirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (CNN) – What would you do at the Shedd Aquarium if you had free time during its closure? Check out the animals, of course!

That’s what Wellington the penguin did Sunday when the aquarium was shuttered due to coronavirus.

And, what’s a little tourism without a good social media post?

The aquarium tweeted this video of Wellington looking at the fish in the amazon rising exhibit.

The little guy is one of several rockhopper penguins who got to take a walk or, a waddle under the guidance of keepers.

The aquarium tells the Chicago Tribune that staff members are getting creative about animal enrichment during the closure.

The facility won’t open until the end of the month at the earliest.

