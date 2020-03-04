Peeps teams up with Crocs just in time for Easter

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE — Just in time for the Easter season… Peeps is teaming up with Crocs to bring you something you can slip your feet into. They are Peeps Crocs — really!

If you are interested in buying a pair of these limited edition slip-ons, you will have a choice of three colors — blue, yellow and pink. Each shoe features three Peeps on the front.

The adult Peeps Crocs will set you back $49.99 — and a kids version is being sold for $39.99.

Some sizes are already out of stock.

But they should be in stores starting next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Bill requiring 'silent reflection' to start school day passes Florida House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bill requiring 'silent reflection' to start school day passes Florida House"

Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Health Director updates commissioners on coronavirus"

After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table

Thumbnail for the video titled "After 2 swans die in Lakeland, speed tables may be back on the table"

Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission tightens pet retail sale laws"

Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus precaution: Brandon restaurant has business sanitized"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradenton police K-9 retires and receives heartwarming send-off"

Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable woman in Lakeland turns heartache into help and healing"

Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rory McIlroy on 2020 Olympics"

St.Pete Grand Prix Coronavirus preparations

Thumbnail for the video titled "St.Pete Grand Prix Coronavirus preparations"

St. Petersburg preparing for Grand Prix amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg preparing for Grand Prix amid coronavirus concerns"

Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss