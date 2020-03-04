Peeps teams up with Crocs just in time for Easter

MILWAUKEE — Just in time for the Easter season… Peeps is teaming up with Crocs to bring you something you can slip your feet into. They are Peeps Crocs — really!

If you are interested in buying a pair of these limited edition slip-ons, you will have a choice of three colors — blue, yellow and pink. Each shoe features three Peeps on the front.

The adult Peeps Crocs will set you back $49.99 — and a kids version is being sold for $39.99.

Some sizes are already out of stock.

But they should be in stores starting next week.