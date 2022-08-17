TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Papa Johns is delivering to pizza fans in a unique way: crustless pizza.

The “Papa Bowl” is everything pizza without the crust, coming in Italian Meats Trio, Chicken Alfredo and Garden Veggie. Customers can also customize their own bowls.

Papa Bowls are available only for Papa Rewards loyalty members starting Aug. 15, then nationally beginning Aug. 22.

All bowls are $7.99

“We are very excited to offer Papa Bowls as a new menu category and as a new way consumers can experience our premium ingredients,” said Scott Rodriguez, Papa Johns Senior Vice President of Menu Strategy and Product Innovation. “Our signature crust continues to be a beloved favorite, but we know that sometimes customers crave something different. We want them to know we are committed to delivering on all of those cravings through our menu.”