Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis

(CNN) – Panera Bread is pivoting its business plan during the coronavirus crisis.

The cafe chain is now offering groceries in addition to its regular menu. Called “Panera Grocery,” customers can order milk, bread and fresh produce on the company’s app or website.

They can pick up at the drive-thru, locations with pick-up or through contact-free delivery and on GrubHub.

The program promises customers will get their groceries within 40 minutes.

While ordering groceries, customers can also order from Panera’s menu, which includes soups, salads and sandwiches.

Panera has temporarily closed about 15 percent of its locations in the face of coronavirus and was forced to close down its dining rooms.

The company will decide after the crisis whether to continue to offer Panera Grocery.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: