Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Panera Bread is pivoting its business plan during the coronavirus crisis.

The cafe chain is now offering groceries in addition to its regular menu. Called “Panera Grocery,” customers can order milk, bread and fresh produce on the company’s app or website.

They can pick up at the drive-thru, locations with pick-up or through contact-free delivery and on GrubHub.

The program promises customers will get their groceries within 40 minutes.

While ordering groceries, customers can also order from Panera’s menu, which includes soups, salads and sandwiches.

Panera has temporarily closed about 15 percent of its locations in the face of coronavirus and was forced to close down its dining rooms.

The company will decide after the crisis whether to continue to offer Panera Grocery.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis"

Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance"

Gov. DeSantis April 7 roundtable

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis April 7 roundtable"

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez on convention center being used for emergency operations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez on convention center being used for emergency operations"

How to protect your unused car during Florida's stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to protect your unused car during Florida's stay-at-home order"

'Fueling the Frontlines' feeds hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Fueling the Frontlines' feeds hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak"

'Just Around COVID-19' Ruskin nursing student paradies Pocahontas

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Just Around COVID-19' Ruskin nursing student paradies Pocahontas"

Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon to suspend delivery that competes with UPS, Fedex"

Democratic lawmakers call on DeSantis to expand unemployment benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic lawmakers call on DeSantis to expand unemployment benefits"

Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-based Syndaver making respirators during shortage"

School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "School principals virtually interview potential teachers because of Coronavirus"

Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater-based Mercury Medical donates 2,500 CPAP devices to New York"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss