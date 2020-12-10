Over 900 cars paid for each other’s meals at a Dairy Queen drive-thru

BRAINERD, Minn. (NBC) – One man’s good deed at a drive-thru drove a days-long community effort to pay it forward in central Minnesota.

Setting in motion a chain of events, to keep that chain going and going with customer after customer paying it forward, paying for the person behind them for two and a half days.

The Dairy Queen’s store’s manager Tina Jensen says this tends to happen once in a while but at most it lasts for 15 or 20 cars and fizzles out. This time however over 900 cars participated, raking in $10,000 in sales.

But, this is 2020 after all.

