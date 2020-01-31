Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile pulled over for traffic infraction

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP/CNN) — Oscar Mayer’s iconic Wienermobile got a grilling from a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy because the driver of the giant hot dog failed to give enough room to another car on the road with emergency lights.

The deputy pulled over the Wienermobile and gave the driver a verbal warning for not following the law, the Waukesha Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet posted Monday. It showed a picture of the sheriff’s deputy’s SUV parked behind the Wienermobile with the hashtags, #MoveOver #SlowDown #Wienermobile.

In response to this Oscar Mayer is now selling a limited edition “Road Hog” t-shirt to help bring awareness to the “Move Over Law.” “To help right this wrong,” the company tweeted that they are now selling t-shirts for $29.99 — with all the profits going to the National Road Safety Foundation.

We’ll be frank, the @Wienermobile was pulled over 😬😬. To help right this wrong, we want to use our platform to bring awareness to the "Move Over Law." Get this limited edition tee and all profits will go to the @NRSForg. https://t.co/ZClxTwVDLZ pic.twitter.com/1WuBdUDKUz — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) January 30, 2020

Traffic laws require vehicles to move out of the lane closest to another car that is on the side of the road with emergency lights flashing.

The first Weinermobile was created in 1936 and it has gone through several iterations since then.