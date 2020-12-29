Oreo announces new ‘Brookie’ cookie coming in 2021

TAMPA (WFLA) – As if 2021 wasn’t already going to be sweet enough, Oreo has announced a new treat to help your sweet tooth.
Oreo announced it will be releasing Brookie-O Oreos in 2021. A brookie is exactly what it sounds like: It’s half-brownie, half-cookie but Oreo is taking all that flavor and cramming it into their classic cookie along with cookie dough.
According to JunkFoodLeaks on Instagram, the brownie flavor is powerful, while the cookie dough is slightly more subtle. We personally could not be more excited.
Yahoo says the cookie will be hitting stores next month nationwide.
