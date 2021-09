JAPAN (NBC) – Japan now has 86,510 people who are over 100 years old, breaking records for 51 consecutive years.

88 percent of the centenarians are women, including Tanaka Kane.

She’s now the world’s oldest person at age 118, and happily enjoys her chocolate and Coca Cola.

The oldest man in Japan is 111-year-old Ueda Mikizo.

Around 6,000 people celebrated their 100th birthday in Japan this year as of Sept. 1.