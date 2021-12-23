Oklahoma child saves choking classmate, helps woman from house fire on same day

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma child was recently recognized for his bravery and heroism in saving the lives of two people.

On Dec. 9, Davyon Johnson jumped into action after he noticed a classmate at Muskogee’s 6th and 7th Grade Academy choking on a water bottle cap.

Officials from Muskogee Public Schools say Johnson immediately performed the Heimlich maneuver on the classmate, which dislodged the cap.

Later that night, authorities with the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office say Johnson helped a woman from her burning home.

The police department presented Davyon with an honorary certificate, the sheriff’s department deemed him an honorary deputy and the school board presented him with a heroism award, Johnson said.

According to NBC News, Davyon says he the Heimlich by watching videos on YouTube.

Johnson’s principal, Latricia Dawkins, told the Enid News & Eagle that Johnson has expressed interest in becoming an EMT when he’s older.