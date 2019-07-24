Oklahoma animal shelter encouraging Area 51 fans to “storm our shelter” first

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WFLA) – An Oklahoma shelter wants you to have a furry friend alongside you to “protect you from the Area 51 aliens.”

Following the viral post on Facebook of the planned Area 51 raid in September, The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants you to storm their shelter first!

The shelter posted of dogs even wearing tin foil hats for the special occasion.

“Adoption isn’t that far out of this world!” the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wrote on its Facebook page this past week.

The event organizer started the event as a joke. But now more than 1.9 million have signed up for the September 20 event.

Meanwhile, the precious pups have been shared over 12,000 times.