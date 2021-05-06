Ohio senator caught using Zoom background while driving during distracted driving hearing

OHIO (NBC) – An Ohio state Republican senator is making headlines for pretending he was in his office on a Zoom call but was actually using an office background as he drove his vehicle this week.

Senator Andrew Brenner can be seen fiddling with his phone, while also turning his camera on and off as he drove with the office background displayed.

This all comes as the Ohio house was considering a bill to crackdown on distracted driving.

Brenner said he wasn’t distracted and was paying attention to the road.

“I wasn’t distracted. I was paying attention to the driving and listening to it (the meeting,)” Brenner said, The Columbus Dispatch reported. “I had two meetings that were back to back that were in separate locations. And I’ve actually been on other calls, numerous calls, while driving. Phone calls for the most part but on video calls, I’m not paying attention to the video. To me, it’s like a phone call.”

He added that he was parked during most of the video meeting.

