BLANCHESTER, Ohio (WFLA) – Residents at Continental Manor in Blanchester, Ohio got to go “deer hunting” earlier this week.

The nursing home set up a “forest” of Christmas trees and staff members dressed as deer and hid in the trees.

Armed with foam dart guns, residents got to go hunting for the “deer.”

Continental Manor posted videos of the “hunt” on their Facebook page and the videos have been shared thousands of times.

Continental Manor said both the “deer” and the hunters had a great time.