Officers remove giant bullsnake from resident’s bathtub

(WFLA) – Officers were called to a home in Minnesota this week after a large bullsnake slithered its way into someone’s bathtub.

The City of Hastings Government posted a photo on Facebook Tuesday showing an officer holding the large reptile.

The snake seen in the photo is said to between 6 and 8 feet long. Bullsnakes are usually between 4 and 8 feet long.

Bullsnakes are native to central and southeastern Minnesota, so they’re pretty common in the area, according to Minnesota Wildlife Control.

It’s unclear how the snake found its way into the bathtub, but city officials said the homeowners were remodeling their bathroom and the snake could have got inside due to construction.

It was later released into the woods.

