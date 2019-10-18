Oct. 19 is most popular wedding date of 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – Going to a wedding this weekend? You’re not alone.

In fact, Saturday, Oct. 19 is the most popular date in 2019 to get married.

According to the wedding website, The Knot, nearly 34,000 weddings will take place on that one day.

This also means big bucks for wedding planners, florists and photographers.

Couples will shell out an estimated $1 billion on wedding ceremonies and receptions on the 19th alone.

