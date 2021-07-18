NYPD officer saves stabbing victim’s life with empty potato chip bag and tape

NEW YORK (NBC) – A New York City cop is credited with saving a stabbing victim’s life by using an empty potato chip bag and tape.

The NYPD said Officer Ronald Kennedy responded to a call about a stabbing July 7 when he found a man with a significant amount of blood on his chest out front of 290 Lenox Avenue, WNBC reported.

Graphic bodycam video shows Kennedy rush to help a man with blood on his chest.

The officer can be heard telling a bystander to grab a bag of chips and tape from a nearby store.

Kennedy then lies the victim flat on the ground with the help of others and uses the empty chip bag and tape to stop the bleeding.

EMS responded moments later and transported the victim to the hospital.

According to the video tweeted by NYPD commissioner Dermot Shea, the attending physician at Harlem Hospital said the officer’s actions “saved the victim’s life.”

It is unclear what led to the stabbing or if a suspect is in custody for it. The victim’s identity was not released.