North Carolina fraternity spends Friday night helping drivers stuck in snow

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fraternity at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro spent their evening making sure drivers could navigate the snowy roads in front of their frat house.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., eight members of UNCG’s Lambda Chi Alpha helped cars make their way up Josephine Boyd Street.

The fraternity estimated they helped about 20 to 25 cars that got stuck.

“We all live in the community of Greensboro, and just seeing people struggle is just not acceptable,” said Emir Sevim of Lambda Chi Alpha. “Having young people, college students, that are able-bodied to push cars up the street is a small act of kindness but it can mean a lot for someone trying to get home to their family.”

UNCG’s Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity (Elijah Skipper/WGHP)

Those who helped posted a few of their videos to Snapchat to warn other students about the snowy hill.

Plows were on the road throughout the event laying down salt and brine, but local dispatchers said, nevertheless, roads were awful everywhere. Elsewhere, crews worked multiple wrecks overnight.

Highway Patrol troopers responded to more than 1,500 calls for service and 945 collisions in affected areas since Friday afternoon, according to the governor’s office. Most of those calls were vehicles that slid off the road and got stuck or single-vehicle crashes.