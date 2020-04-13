No new emojis in 2021 due to COVID-19

(CNN) – Smart phone users won’t have new emojis to select from in 2021. It’s yet another result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A non-profit group called the “Unicode Constortium” oversees the creation of emojis. They usually get approved in January for release in September. But, the group relies on volunteers.

It says people have too much to deal with right now, so it’s pushing back the release date.

Some new emojis will come out this year.

Those are from this past January’s batch.

