Newtown High wins football championship on anniversary of Sandy Hook massacre

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH/CNN) – Seven years to the day of the fatal shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, there was finally something to celebrate in Newtown, Connecticut Saturday night.

The local high school football team made history by winning the Class LL State Title.

The game began with a moment of silence in remembrance of the 20 first-graders and six adults who were gunned down in Newtown seven years ago.

But the game ended in euphoria for a community that could use some good news.

The Newtown Nighthawks battled Darien High School in the fog for a 13-7 victory.

Newtown scored to take the lead with just three seconds left in the game.

Many of the players knew victims or their families or had attended Sandy Hook Elementary.

It is Newtown High School’s first state title since 1992.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss