Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

Newborn saved after teen raises $10K to install community baby box

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A newborn was just one hour old when she was placed in a safe haven box in Indiana, WLKY reports.

Within 60 seconds, firefighters at the Seymour Fire Department removed the infant from the temperature-controlled box and began giving her medical care.

The baby is the first child left in Seymour’s safe haven baby box since it was installed in June.

“This mother loved this child and it takes a very special person to want what’s best for a child and know that it’s not her. That’s the ultimate act of selflessness. I’m so thankful she chose a safe place to surrender her child and not a dumpster or trash can like we see too many times,” Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven, said in a news release.

Over the last two years, five infants have been placed in the boxes in Indiana.

The box gives parents a way to anonymously surrender their baby with no questions asked.

“Our baby box is a last resort option for moms. We want them to choose a parenting plan,” Kelsey said. “We want them to choose an adoption plan. But if they can’t do those, we don’t want a baby in a dumpster.

Hunter Wart, 19, raised the $10,000 needed to install the baby box.

He mowed lawns and scrapped metal for more than a year.

“I was just excited that it had been used and the mother surrendered her child safely,” Wart said.

Kelsey is working to spread the word about the boxes to expectant mothers in crisis.

Last October, all of the baby box signage and literature was translated into Spanish after a newborn Hispanic girl was found inside a plastic bag near a wooded area just a mile from the Seymour fire station.

That baby was unhurt.

“There are a lot of Spanish speaking friends in our community here that don’t speak English,” Kelsey said.

She is working to bring baby boxes to more communities.

“Today is a good day. This little girl’s life is going to go on,” Kelsey said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

