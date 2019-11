OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WFLA) — Disney’s “Frozen 2” premiers this weekend, and babies in the maternity ward at Saint Luke’s South Hospital in Kansas City aren’t waiting to get in on the action!

The babies dressed up in cute crocheted outfits like Elsa, Anna and Olaf.







“Frozen 2” premiered Nov. 7 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and hits theaters nationwide Friday.