New Year’s resolution to quit smoking? American Lung Association offers tips

Viral News

by: WFLA/NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA/NBC) – More than 70 percent of smokers say they wanted to kick the habit, according to the American Lung Association.

The ALA released some tips for those who wanted to make 2021 a tobacco-free year.

The first thing smokers should do is utilize a plan that is proven to be both safe and effective.

The FDA has not approved any e-cigarette as a smoking cessation device, so switching to vaping is not considered quitting smoking.

The ALA also says to talk to your doctor about medications that could help you quit smoking, or to enroll in a tobacco counseling program.

The association says slip-ups are common and that doesn’t mean you have failed in your attempt.

