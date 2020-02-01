New police officer surprised by military son during swearing-in ceremony

IRVING, Texas (WFLA/NBC) – A new police officer in Texas got a huge surprise during her swearing-in ceremony from her son she hadn’t seen in two years!

Officer Erika Benning was being sworn into the Irving Police Department on Thursday when her husband walked up to congratulate her.

Seconds later, her son, Sgt. Giovanni Pando,  surprised her and pinned on her new badge.

Giovanni has been stationed overseas in Germany with the United States Army and the mom and son hadn’t seen each other in two years.

Benning broke down in tears as the family embraced.

Police said Giovanni arranged the surprise visit with help from the family and the department.

