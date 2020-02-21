New Jersey restaurant only hires adults with special needs

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

RED BANK, N.J. (NetTV/CNN) – A cafe in New Jersey wants to do more than serve customers good food.

The owners of No Limits Café want to serve their community and their employees an important life lesson by only employing adults with intellectual disabilities.

“Our mission is to give people with intellectual disabilities meaningful employment and to empower them,” Stephanie Cartier, co-found of No Limits Café, said.

Cartier and her husband, Mark decided to use their own experiences as motivation to make a much-needed change in their community.

“Our daughter Katie has down syndrome. She’s our third child. And you can stay in the school system until you’re 21 in the United States and when she was 18, we said, ‘OK, what’s going to happen?’” Cartier said.

Cartier said she and her husband are blessed to have Katie and it was their Catholic faith that called them to help others just like her.

Employees take orders, prep food and serve.

“This is the first job that I can do stuff all by myself,” said Hayley Lawrence, an employee.

Currently, you need a reservation to eat in the café, but walk-ins will soon be welcomed.

Cartier says her mission does not stop at her café.

They are also planning to open a training program to provide restaurant industry workshops for people with intellectual disabilities.

According to No Limits’ website, they also want to work with other restaurants in their area to hire trainees from their workshops.

They say three businesses have shown interest in their trainees already.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF hosts 9th annual Intercultural Student Leadership Conference"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater"

Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services"

Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review"

Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park"

Woman gets car back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman gets car back"

Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards"

Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida"

Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss