New episode of ‘Tiger King’ could come to Netflix this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The phenomenon that is “Tiger King” and its cast of almost unreal characters may not yet be over.

According to zoo owner Jeff Lowe from the documentary series, Netflix is releasing an extra episode this week.

According to TODAY, Lowe revealed the news in a video posted on Twitter by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They’re filming here tomorrow,” Lowe said.

8 On Your Side has reached out to Netflix for comment, but have not heard back.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” premiered on Netflix March 20 and has since become a meme-able global phenomena as people around the world stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The series documents former Oklahoma roadside zoo owner Joe Exotic and his descent into madness as he battles via the internet against rival Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue here in Tampa.

The show also features other zoo owners such as Lowe, Exotic’s former business partner, and Doc Antle of South Carolina.

